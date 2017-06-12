Ask Dr. Nandi: Promoting men's health

(WXYZ) - Blue Monday is a day to wear blue. It shows your support for the men in your life and helps promote awareness about men’s health.

Men are encouraged to exercise or take part in a healthy activity, whether at work, home or in the community. It was launched by the Men’s Health Foundation who is dedicated to raising awareness, education, research and treatment of prostate cancer as well as advocating for men’s health related issues overall.



Men have many heath concerns but the number one killer for men in 2014 was heart disease. Next on that list was cancer. Common cancer types include prostate cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer. It’s really important for men to be aware of disease risks, take action and make healthy choices.



There are many things men can do so here are my prescriptions:



Partha’s RX:

Not all diseases or conditions have symptoms so see your doctor for regular checkups, preventative tests and screenings. Also, know your family health history and tell your doctor. Exercise and eat healthy. Don’t forget about fruits and vegetables as they contain many vitamins and minerals that may help protect against disease. Pay attention to your body and know the signs of a heart attack and other diseases. Watch for chest pain, trouble breathing, unusual thirst, and problems with urination. If you have any of these get help immediately. Stop smoking. It will improve your health and lower your risk for cancers, lung disease, and heart disease.

Help get the message out about Men’s health week by sharing on social media.

You can also donate to a men’s health charity. And be sure to get active. Start adding healthy movement into your life like taking walks, washing your car or playing outdoor games with your kids.

Do activities you enjoy so that you stay active for life, not just one week.