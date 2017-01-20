Ask Dr. Nandi: Teens who are in front of screens may not be doing harm to themselves

(WXYZ) - A new study out of the UK Suggests that Teens who log hours of screen time every day -- on video games, smartphones, computers, TV and the like -- may not be doing themselves any harm.

A digital "sweet spot" of screen time might even benefit teens' well-being by allowing them to develop social connections and personal skills, according to the findings.

They are saying that Moderate levels of daily screen time do not appear to be harmful.

The findings suggest that adolescents' moderate screen use has no detectable link to well-being, and levels of social engagement.

They speculate that moderate screen use might reflect active social lives, playing games to relieve stress, or expressing oneself artistically online.

A key argument in their study is media use is not intrinsically bad. BUT we know this 'moderate' digital consumption must take place at the expense of other activities which may positively contribute to the teen's future.

What are your prescriptions

Partha’s Prescriptions

1. I’d ask parents to it down with their children and calculate how many hours their kids spend engaged in different important activities.

2. Parents should help teens prioritize key health behaviors like spending time with their most important resource- That’s YOU!

3. Be sure there is enough sleep time school, physical activities and social time.

4. A warning flag for parents should be if teens are explicitly choosing screen time over activities such as homework, social events or physical activity.

5. Parents can share some screen time with their kids, watching videos or playing games with them. These can be a great conversation starters for parents and you also know what your kids are watching!