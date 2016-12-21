Ask Dr. Nandi: This mental trick makes your workouts easier

(WXYZ) - For many of us, the thought of exercising makes us tired before we even begin. But this latest study reveals if you change your thoughts, your workouts actually become easier.



Canadian researchers wanted to find out. They split 18 competitive cyclists into two groups. For two weeks, one group trained as they normally did, and the other group trained in what they called “motivational skills training."

Researchers found the athletes who took part in the motivational skills training were able to pedal for 25% longer than they could before. They also could endure higher levels of discomfort for longer time periods than their peers.



“Motivational skills training” is like positive self-talk. Basically you take a negative thought and turn it into a positive, more empowering thought. For example when you start thinking, “wow, my legs are killing me” - you change that thought into “I can handle this” or “I’m doing really well at this." It’s re-framing how you think which directly impacts how well you work out.

There are other tricks to help make your workouts easier:



Partha’s RX

1. Pick something you like

Don’t force yourself to do something you hate. Instead - work in the garden, take the dog for a walk, go for a hike or a swim.



2. Start With a Small Goal

They’re easier to measure and after each success, your confidence will build.



3. Pick a regular time and stick with it.

You’ll be more likely to follow through and won’t have to worry when you can fit it in.



4. Mix up your routine every now and then

Trying different types of workouts will keep life more interesting and you’ll also exercise other muscle groups.

You just need to take baby steps, don’t get overwhelmed with thinking you have to hit the gym hard. Any movement is exercise, and as long as you’re getting some in, you’re A LOT better off than someone who isn’t.

And try exercising with a friend as studies show you’ll work out longer if you have company. And focus on this: if you’re active - you’ll feel more energetic, sleep better, and be less stressed.