Folic Acid: The one supplement pregnant woman should take

(WXYZ) - The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released its final recommendation supporting folic acid for pregnant women, as it did back in 2009.

It reaffirmed it’s stance after a panel of medical experts reviewed 24 studies. Evidence shows taking folic acid is safe and can help reduce the risk of neural tube defects.

Neural tube defects or NTD’s happen in about 3,000 pregnancies each year.

NTD’s are birth defects of the brain and spinal cord. They can cause the baby serious problems, including death.

The most common neural tube defect is spina bifida where the bones of the vertebrae don’t close properly.

A daily supplement of 400 to 800 micrograms of folic acid is recommended.

If you’re a woman of childbearing age or thinking of becoming pregnant, you should start taking this supplement now, because many birth defects happen in the first few weeks of pregnancy, often before you know you’re expecting.

To help prevent neural tube defects:

Take your daily folic acid either alone or in a multi-vitamin – make sure it has a minimum of 400 micrograms Take the supplement one month prior to conceiving AND throughout the first three months of pregnancy Include high-nutrient folate foods in your diet like dark green leafy vegetables, legumes and oranges You can safety take up to 1,000 micrograms, but don’t take more than that without first talking to your doctor

Can neural tube defects be detected before birth?

Yes, NTD’s can be detected by a blood test and an ultrasound. If your baby is diagnosed early enough with spina bifida, surgery could be a possibility to repair your baby while still in the womb.