New therapy may cure kids of peanut allergy

(WXYZ) - This is good news for those who suffer with peanut allergies. The study began four years ago and Australian researchers confirm the treatment has continued to protect children from an allergic reaction.

Sixty-seven percent of those who were given both probiotics and peanut therapy could eat peanuts compared to 4% who weren’t treated.

For 18 months researchers gave the children a small amount of peanut protein that was increased over time. It was given alongside a probiotic called Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

Since food allergens are processed in the gut, the researchers believed the probiotics would help the gut accept peanuts, and could be key to improving tolerance levels.

It’s very promising and a major step forward, but we need to be careful because peanut allergy is the leading cause of the deadly allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.

Accidental exposure happens to 15 to 20 percent of children. To help protect those with a peanut allergy, here are my prescriptions:

Read packaged product labels carefully. The word “peanut” must be listed in the ingredient list if the food contains it. If a label says the food was packaged in a place that processes peanuts, you should avoid it as even trace amounts can be dangerous for those with allergies. With school just around the corner, please remind your kids to not share foods. If you’re child has a peanut allergy, consider having them wear a medical alert bracelet or necklace. Always be prepared for a reaction by carrying emergency medications.

One study found introducing peanuts between 4 and 11 months of age could reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy. But I would talk this over with your family doctor not just because of a potential allergic reaction, but also because babies can choke on peanuts and peanut butter.