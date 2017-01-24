'Hidden Figures' author to speak at U-Michigan on Tuesday, January 24th

Margot Lee Shetterly, whose best-selling biography "Hidden Figures" led to the critically acclaimed hit film of the same name, will give a lecture, fireside chat and book-signing as part of Michigan Engineering's extended Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium.

The event is planned for Tuesday, January 24th. Shetterly will speak at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Set in the segregated 1960s, "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race," tells the true story of three black women who played key roles in NASA missions, including Project Mercury and the Apollo 11 flight to the moon.

Shetterly's 4 p.m. keynote will explore the need for a greater diversity of voices in science and the STEM fields as the future of American innovation. She'll discuss talks about race, gender, science and the history of technology. U-M President Mark Schlissel will introduce her.

The 7 p.m. fireside chat will be more informal and will be followed by a book-signing. Shetterly will be introduced by Alec Gallimore, the Robert J. Vlasic Dean of Engineering.

The 4 p.m. lecture is at Rackham Auditorium, 915 E. Washington St. in Ann Arbor. The 7 p.m. fireside chat and book-signing is at Stamps Auditorium on North Campus at 1226 Murfin Ave. in Ann Arbor. Reservations are required.

