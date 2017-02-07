High school kids enter scholarship contest and learn about car design

(WXYZ) - High school juniors are getting a chance to win prizes while they learn about careers in automotive design. It's all part of a contest called "Drive For Design."

The theme is: Design a dodge vehicle for 20-47, thirty years from now.

"Drive For Design" involves members from the Fiat Chrysler Product Design Team. They are working on the project with "Eyes on Design" Detroit as well as Lawrence Tech University in Southfield.

The top prize is a $50,000 scholarship to Lawrence Tech. Click the link to find out contest rules and deadlines for "Drive For Design."http://www.fcadrivefordesign.com/#/

