Historic renovations of Detroit Colony Arms Apartments unveiled

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It was once labeled as the most dangerous apartment building int he city of Detroit, but on Friday, investors and city officials unveiled the historic renovation of the old Colony Arms Apartments.

Investors paid a lot of attention to maintaining the history of the building during construction, but one thing they did away with was the name. Now, this 161-unit apartment is called the River Crest Apartments.

According to the developers, the goal was to provide good quality living options to residents at a price they can afford. Mayor Mike Duggan was also present during the announcement saying projects like this are crucial for the city to thrive again.