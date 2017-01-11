Honda Motor Co. Recalling More Vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Honda Motor Company is expanding its recall here in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced it's recalling over 770,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles.

The recall has to do with defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata.

Officials say the inflators can explode in a crash, sending shrapnel at passengers.

The recalled models include the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit, 2010-2012 Honda Insight, 2009-2012 Acura TSX, 2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon, 2010-2012 Acura ZDX, 2010-2012 Honda Crosstour, 2005-2011 Honda CR-V, 2005-2011 Honda Element, 2012 Honda FCX Clarity, 2005-2012 Honda Pilot and 2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline.