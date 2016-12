(WXYZ) - Honda has announced it is recalling more than 640,000 Odyssey vehicle models due to two separate issues with seat locking.

According to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the first issue affects vehicles that are 2011-2016 models manufactured between August 17, 2010 to October 1, 2015.

Outboard seats in the recalled vehicles reportedly have a release lever problem which could cause the seats to move unexpectedly.

Honda plans to install a bracket and spring to the outboard seats for free.

The second issue deals with model year 2016 Odyssey vehicles that were made between September 23 and October 24.

Affected vehicles have issues with the second row center seat -- an adjuster may get stuck in the unlocked position.

Honda plans to replace the adjustment bar.

Both recalls are set to begin on January 23.

For more information, call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236.