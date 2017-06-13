Hot and steamy! Changes in the weather on the way for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - It's a final day of heat and humidity for Metro Detroit with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s in many communities.

By the Ohio border, high temperatures are back in the low 90s. Factoring in the higher humidity and the feels like temps are sizzling at 90-95 degrees.

But relief is close at hand. A shift in wind to the north across 'The Thumb' and northern portions of Oakland and Macomb Counties will provide milder temperatures.

Highs from Port Huron to Lapeer are near 80 degrees. Sections of Macomb and Oakland are in the low to middle 80s, warm but certainly not oppressive.

Cooler weather and more widespread relief from the hottest temperatures of the season arrives Wednesday. Aided by thunderstorm chances, high temperatures are in the low 80s in the warmest communities.

Another push of unseasonably warm weather by the end of the week has highs near 90 Friday and upper 80s Saturday. Everyday through the weekend has at least a low chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Any storms that develop over the next couple of days could bring heavy rain and large hail.