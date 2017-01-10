How Fiat Chrysler is targeting millennials

(WXYZ) - Fiat Chrysler Automotive Group is leading the charge when it comes to the future of automotive design and technology.

They're leaving up to the millennials, according to Ralph Gilles, Head of Global Design for Fiat Chrysler. Gilles tells Action News the company's latest concept, the Chrysler Portal minivan is the product of millennials coming together and producing the vehicle they'd want to drive in the future.

Gilles said that generation is having kids later. The average age of a millennial according to him is 35. With more and more families choosing to have kids later in life, he said they gave a group untethered access to design and build the concept for the company.

The steering wheel looks more like a new game console controller and the seats look comfortable yet simple.

Gilles says everyone from those at the supply company's to the engineer and design teams are all part of the millennial age group.

For more information on the Chrysler portal click here.