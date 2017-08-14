How metro Detroit is connected to deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia

10:01 PM, Aug 12, 2017
The white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. that is being linked to three deaths has two metro Detroit connections. A woman from Canton Was at the rally this afternoon anw captured video of the crash on Facebook Live, moments after the car ran into protestors.

A woman from Canton was at the rally this afternoon and captured video of the crash on Facebook Live, moments after the car ran into protestors.

Just around the same time, a Michigan man was getting death threats after people an a search of the license plate.

The woman from Canton said one of her friends was the person killed in the crash.

After news of the Dodge Challenger struck the crowd went viral, there was speculation as to who that driver may have been.

In fact, a Michigan man got death threats, as it turns out he used to own that vehicle. The threats got so bad that Michigan State Police posted on Twitter that the man is not connected whatsoever to the Charlottesville crash.

The car was once registered in Michigan, but the previous owner says he got rid of the car several years ago. Instead, the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, from Maumee, Ohio. He is facing second degree murder charges.

