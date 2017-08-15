VOTE NOW: How much will you spend on back-to-school supplies?

(WXYZ) - With kids across metro Detroit getting ready to go back to school, we're taking a look at how much parents will be spending on school supplies for the year.

According to the National Retail Foundation, back-to-school and back-to-college spending will reach $83.6 billion in 2017.

That's up from $75.8 billion that was spent in 2016, and the highest it has been in over a decade.

Most consumers plan to shop at department and discount stores, according to the NRF.

