How to stop companies from tracking you

(WXYZ) - Companies can track you even while you're not logged on your computer or using your phone. But there are ways you can stop them. The Federal Trade Commission put out a report describing what businesses are doing to keep tabs on you.

If you leave behind information at places, you could be making it easier for advertisers to track you. For example, if you give your phone number to the cashier at the checkout, then all your purchases are now tied to your number.

Also if you sign into the same account on your computer and your phone, companies can track you between your devices.

So here's what you can do about it: The "Digital Advertising Alliance" allows you to opt out of some advertising. That group is now updating its rules. That means when you opt out of having your behavior tracked on one device, advertisers can't use any information they collected about you to target you on other devices.

Click the link to see how you can opt out through the Digital Advertising Alliance.



