(WXYZ) - You can snag some free food today at Taco Bell.

The fast food chain is giving away tacos in honor of the Warriors stealing Game 3 in the NBA Finals. The Warriors took back the lead in the last minute of that game.

Taco Bell will be offering free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The promotion is good for today only - and is limited to one free taco per customer.

