How your kids can learn to code during summer break

DETROIT (WXYZ) - If your kids have shown an interest in technology, summer is the perfect time to get them exploring the world of code.
Brandy Foster, an Android developer from Detroit Labs, stopped by Broadcast House this morning to share some of the best ways students can get a handle on computer programming.
"Coding is literally the new literacy. Technology is in every part of every industry. It doesn't matter if you don't necessarily want to be a developer, just understanding code and logic and the creativity, and critical thinking that goes into it really opens up your options," she said.
Foster also runs a program called Decode where she teaches front-end web development to high school students.
"I usually ask kids first, 'what do you want to do with it' -- a lot of kids want to build an app for a computer or for their phone and I take it from there," said Foster.
Here's a list of kid-friendly coding applications Foster recommends: