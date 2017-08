Howell (WXYZ) - The 57th annual Melon Festival is taking over downtown Howell this weekend.

60,000 people are expected to head to the event which includes a late night "local craft" beer tent, motorsports, and lots of melons.

It will take place at 200 E. Grand River Avenue in Howell.

Hours:

Saturday: 9 a.m. - midnight

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.