(WXYZ) - Overheating batteries have led to another recall.

HP is expanding its recall of Lithium-Ion batteries from some of its HP Compaq Notebook computers.

There is concern the batteries are fire hazards because they can overheat. The computers were sold between March of 2013 and last October.

You should stop using the battery right away. HP will replace it for free.

