Three people killed in I-75 accident in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-75 southbound at I-94 in Detroit early this morning.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours. They have since reopened.

Michigan State Police say three people died and a wrong-way driver caused the crash.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved.

Police also say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Heading downtown? Avoid I-75 SB!! It will be closed for HOURS due to a crash.

Try I-94, M-10 or Woodward instead @wxyzdetroit https://t.co/KW9HqPrNfc — Jennifer Ann Wilson (@JennaWils) January 4, 2017

