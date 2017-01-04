Three people killed in I-75 accident in Detroit

Cloudy
3 killed in accident on I-75 in Detroit
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 southbound at I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-75 southbound at I-94 in Detroit early this morning.
The southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours. They have since reopened.
Michigan State Police say three people died and a wrong-way driver caused the crash.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved.
Police also say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
