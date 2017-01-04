Three people killed in I-75 accident in Detroit

5:18 AM, Jan 4, 2017
23 mins ago

Deadly crash shuts down I-75 southbound at I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-75 southbound at I-94 in Detroit early this morning.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours. They have since reopened. 

Michigan State Police say three people died and a wrong-way driver caused the crash. 

Two vehicles were reportedly involved. 

Police also say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. 

