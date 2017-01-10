IBM sets record for most patents granted in a year

(WXYZ) - Last year was record-breaking for one major tech company.

IBM's employees were granted 8,088 patents in 2016 alone, according to a news release from the company.

The company recently announced the big news, touting its achievement of becoming the first company to be granted more than 8,000 patents in a year.



IBM inventors were reportedly granted more than 22 patents per day in 2016.

Many of the inventions are related to areas in artificial intelligence, cyber security and ideas for improving cloud services.



IBM says one of the patents was for planning navigation routes based on a person's current state of mind. So if you had a stressful day at work, a new IBM method could reportedly suggest a route that's a little more soothing.

Following behind IBM in granted patents this past year was Samsung with more than 5,000.



