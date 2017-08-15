Inaugural Shelby Creek Medical Center Health and Safety Fair set for August 16th

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) - McLaren Macomb, along with WDVD Backpack Giveback, presents the inaugural Shelby Creek Medical Center Health and Safety Fair. Hosted at the McLaren Macomb - Shelby Creek Medical Center in Shelby Township on Wed., Aug. 16, the free event will aid in parents' confidence that their children are ready for the new school year.

The McLaren Macomb - Shelby Creek Medical Center is located at the corner of Van Dyke Ave. and 26 Mile Road (near M-53).

Beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m., the day's festivities will also act as a collection site for WDVD Backpack Giveback, a drive for backpacks filled with school supplies to be donated to less fortunate students.

Students and their families are welcomed to participate in this free fair, where they can gain valuable health information and professional guidance in areas that will aid the students in the approaching school year, including: information on vaccines, concussions and common childhood conditions, CPR and other life-saving demonstrations, child identification by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, ideas for healthy snacks and lunches and more.

There will also be tours of the Stony Creek Urgent Care, vouchers for discounted sports physicals, face painting, arts and crafts projects, games, music and refreshments.

The first 200 to register will receive free gifts and be entered to win a family four-pack of tickets and refreshments to a game at Jimmy John's Field. You can pre-register for the giveaway at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/mclaren-macomb-388309270