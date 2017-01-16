Woman killed in Inkster hit-and-run accident

INKSTER (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run accident.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Middlebelt and Rosewood near a Valero gas station.

The clerk tells us a man came running in to the gas station screaming for them to call 911. He said a woman was killed and the driver took off.

Police were on scene for several hours looking for evidence, including the store's surveillance cameras. They are not releasing any information about a possible vehicle description or the victim's identity.

We will have much more on this breaking story throughout the morning on 7 Action News This Morning.