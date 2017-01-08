Jeep to expand product lineup, invest $1 billion in Michigan, Ohio plants

(WXYZ) - Fiat Chrysler Automotive announced it is expanding its product lineup and will invest $1 billion in Michigan and Ohio plants.

According to FCA, they are adding the Jeep Wagonner, Grand Wagoneer and a Jeep Pickup Truck.

FCA will retool and modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant as part of the investment to produce the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

They will also retool and modernize the Toledo Assembly Complex to build the Jeep Pickup Truck. All of it is expected to be completed by 2020.

FCA says the investment will also help create 2,000 jobs to help produce the new lineup.

On top of that, the investment in Warren will also allow the plant to currently produce the Ram heavy-duty truck which is currently produced in Mexico.

“The conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the U.S. as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market,” FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a release.