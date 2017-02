ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jefferson Middle School had a delayed start this morning in St. Clair Shores because of a possible gas leak, according to police.

The school is near 11 Mile and Little Mack.

We're told school is back in session after the scene was cleared.

The Fire Department and Consumers Energy were on scene to investigate.

