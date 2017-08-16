Joe's Crab Shack abruptly closes all Michigan locations

(WXYZ) - Joe's Crab Shack abruptly closed all of its Michigan locations on Monday. The restaurant had three locations in the state in Auburn Hills, Sterling Heights and Ann Arbor.

The closure comes more than two months after the restaurant's owner, Ignite Restaurant Group, announced plans to sell the brand to Kelly Companies. The company also said they would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of the deal.

As of Tuesday, all three of the Michigan locations had been removed from the Joe's Crab Shack website.