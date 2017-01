GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A judge says Michigan prison food that might not be tasty isn't enough to carry a lawsuit.

Federal Judge Gordon Quist last week dismissed a lawsuit by a prisoner who says his rights were violated by spoiled ground beef, a bruised orange, cold noodles and warm milk back in 2013.

Christopher Velthuysen says he was sick in 2014 after eating watered-down oatmeal, leftovers and cake without frosting. He sued the company that provides food to prisons.

The judge says "isolated incidents" are insufficient to state a legal claim over prison food. The 46-year-old Velthuysen is locked up for a second-degree murder conviction in Wayne County.