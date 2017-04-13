Kalamazoo shooting spree suspect Jason Dalton in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Uber driver charged in last year's Kalamazoo shooting spree that left six people dead and two others wounded is set to appear in court Thursday.

A judge is set to hear a motion filed by Jason Dalton. Dalton wants statements dropped that he made to police following his arrest.

Dalton is facing 16 felonies, including six counts of murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

A trial date is expected to be set following the judge's decision on the motion.

