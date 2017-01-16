KaleKam app aims to turn healthy eating into social game

(WXYZ) - If one of your resolutions for 2017 is to eat healthy, there’s a new app that could make it a little more fun to ditch the junk food.

It’s called KaleKam. The free app assigns healthy points based on what people are eating — but it’s not about calorie counting.

First, users snap photos of their meals or snacks and then the app, reportedly powered by artificial intelligence, "reads" the food and rewards points for nutritious value.

KaleKam also works to hold people accountable with its many social challenges. Users can create competitions and include friends to see, for instance, who can eat the most fruit in a week. They can also manage teams, helping each other reach a goal like trying to eat seven salads in 20 days.

The more points you score, the higher you’ll climb and hopefully the better you’ll feel.

All of the photos will also be saved in the diary tab, so you can keep track of your diet day by day.

The app is available for iOS. An Android app is currently in the works, according to the KaleKam website.

