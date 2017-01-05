Keeping your New Year's resolution: Saving money while staying fit

(WXYZ) - Researchers say our most common New Year’s resolution has something to do with health or fitness. As you set your fitness goals this year, consider a few inexpensive or free tips, so you don’t waste your money.

“Don’t be so ambitious,” says Dorethia Kelly, a personal finance coach and author of “Money Chat.” “Start slowly, don’t spend a lot of money at first, because you may not stick with it.”

Kelly helps clients watch their bottom line as they work on their waist line. She says many people make the mistake of spending big bucks up front, without considering their long-term goals.

“A lot of gyms have come up with $10 or $19 memberships – no frills, you go in, you do your workout, you do your weights, and you go home,” Kelly says.

Kelly also suggests checking with local community centers for inexpensive or free fitness classes, which are usually short-term and prevent you from getting bored too quickly.

Another option is to search for free online workouts, or free apps on your phone.

“The fitness gurus, they are putting their own videos online for free,” she adds. “So you can get a full half hour or hour workout, just by going to their website or YouTube channel.”

Kelly also joined several Facebook groups, including one called, “Eat Clean, Train Dirty.”

“(The groups) encourage you, there’s no judgment,” she says. “People post their progress, what they’re eating, and that keeps you motivated to keep going.”

Kelly says there are many free alternatives to buying expensive equipment or signing up for a traditional gym membership. Either way, she says it's important to make fitness a priority in 2017.

“I want people to remember that your health and your wealth are related,” Kelly adds. “How you take care of yourself now, will affect doctor bills, the medical issues you have down the road. So make sure to take care of yourself.”

To learn more about Kelly and “Money Chat,” click here.