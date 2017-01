(WXYZ) - After the first four Kid Rock shows at Little Caesars Arena sold out within an hour, he has added two more shows to open the venue on Sept. 19 and 20.

Tickets for the two shows on Sept. 19 and 20 will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Besides buying them online, you can purchase tickets by phone, or in person at the Fox Theatre, Joe Louis Arena, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.