LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) - Lake Orion police say an officer momentarily fell asleep behind the wheel before accidentally crashing into a home early Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened around 4:10 a.m. Saturday near Flint St. and Washington. He lost control of the vehicle and struck the home on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The homeowners were inside sleeping, and the officer got out and spoke with them. Luckily, no one was injured.

Damage to the home was on the front porch and foundation.

According to police, their preliminary investigation indicates the officer momentarily fell asleep behind the wheel. They are still investigating.