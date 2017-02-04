Large fire at Carnegie Park Apartments in Southfield, multiple crews on scene

(WXYZ) - A massive fire at an apartment complex in Southfield has left about thirty families displaced.



The Southfield Fire Chief said that at least sixteen apartments are completely destroyed. Others are damaged. It is unclear how bad the damage is at this time in other apartments.



Fire crews are still as of 5:30 p.m. trying to get the flames out at the Carnegie Park Luxury Apartments, near 11 Mile and American Drive.



According to fire crews, they arrived at the apartments just before 12 p.m., and about 2-3 minutes in, the second floor gave way. Just minutes after that, the third floor gave way as well.



One person was rescued with a ladder from the balcony, but there are no injuries.



An apartment maintenance worker rescued residents’ pets as firefighters arrived. One dog could not be saved.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.