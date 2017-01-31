Last day to file for refund in milk lawsuit

Jan 31, 2017

(WXYZ) - If you bought milk -- or any dairy products in Michigan in the last 14 years, you could be owed a refund.

Michigan is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.

The $52-million settlement accuses dairy farmers of price-fixing.

Anyone who bought any milk product at any grocery store or retailer since 2003 is eligible.

No proof of purchase is needed.

The estimated refund will be between $5 and $15 per person.

You have until the end of the day to file a claim.

Click here to file a claim and get more information. 

(NOTE: It appears as if the website has been overwhelmed with traffic, so you may get a note saying you have reached a dead page. If that is the case, keep trying the link, the page comes back online intermittently)
 

