Lexus reveals redesigned LS flagship sedan

Lexus has redesigned its flagship sedan to have a coupe-like feel and it's longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor.

It's new platform aids with the vehicle's driving performance, according to the automaker.

The 2018 LS is equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“The LS is the flagship of the Lexus brand,” said chief designer, Koichi Suga, in a news release. “More than any other model, it embodies the history and image of Lexus and serves as a symbol for everything the brand stands for.”

