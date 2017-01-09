Lexus reveals redesigned LS flagship sedan

(WXYZ) - Lexus has redesigned its flagship sedan to have a coupe-like feel and it's longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor.
It's new platform aids with the vehicle's driving performance, according to the automaker.
The 2018 LS is equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.
“The LS is the flagship of the Lexus brand,” said chief designer, Koichi Suga, in a news release. “More than any other model, it embodies the history and image of Lexus and serves as a symbol for everything the brand stands for.”