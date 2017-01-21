Lifeline telephone discount program expanded in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced eligibility for the Lifeline telephone discount program has been expanded to include participants in the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits Program.

"Lifeline makes basic local telephone or broadband service more affordable on a monthly basis for income-eligible families throughout Michigan," says MPSC Chairman Sally Talberg.

Discounts range from $9.25 per month for those under age 65 to $12.35 per month for those age 65 or older (for telephone service only.)

Customers, depending on eligibility and service criteria, may apply the discount toward Lifeline broadband services instead of Lifeline voice service.

The expansion of the program to include participants in the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits Program is made possible through a decision made by the Federal Communications Commission in late 2016.

To apply for the Lifeline program, contact your local landline telephone company, wireless provider or broadband provider.

Some wireless companies may provide free phones and free service for low-income customers.

For more information about the Lifeline program, clink on the link to the consumer tips sheet. http://www.michigan.gov/documents/mpsc/lifeline_396290_7.pdf