"Lilies of the Field" coming to the stage Saturday starring Detroit native Phil Elam

(WXYZ) - It's the story of a handyman who helps nuns build a chapel in the desert. "Lilies of the Field" is coming to the stage in Detroit on Saturday.

Detroit native Phil Elam stars as Homer Smith, the role that earned Sindey Poitier his first Oscar. Elam joined 7 Action News to speak about the play, his audition and how he is inspired by Poitier.

Performances of "Lilies of the Field" take place at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the A.D. Hinds Performing Arts Theatre, 8801 Woodward, in Detroit. Tickets are $15 each. they are available at the door and at eventbrite.com.