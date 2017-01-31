Lineup announced for 2017 Faster Horses Festival

(WXYZ) - Some of the biggest and most popular stars in country music are coming to this year's Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.

A few of the artists scheduled to perform include Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, and Darius Rucker.

This is the fifth year the festival, which is dubbed the "#partyofthesummer," will be in Brooklyn at MIS. It will be held July 21st through the 23rd.

Passes go on sale to the general public later this month, but if you've gone before, you can get tickets starting as early as next week.

