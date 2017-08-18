LinkedIn hiring for new downtown Detroit office, here's how to apply

DETROIT (WXYZ) - LinkedIn has announced plans to open a new office in downtown Detroit.

The social networking company chose Detroit out of 10 cities for its new U.S. office location. LinkedIn says Detroit "presents a unique opportunity to hire top talent and be part of an exciting turnaround story."

Hiring is already underway for positions at all levels.

The company will open in a temporary space while working to find a permanent space in 2018.

LinkedIn hopes to have its first employees in the next few months.

CLICK HERE FOR JOB OPENINGS

Mike Gamson, LinkedIn's senior vice president of Global Solutions, released the following letter:

There are so many things I love about my job, but perhaps one of the best is being able to share news that gets our employees buzzing with pride and excitement. Last week I got to do just that at our company all hands with the announcement that for the first time in ten years, LinkedIn is opening a new U.S. office in Detroit, Michigan.

Why Detroit? After evaluating more than 10 U.S. cities, we chose Detroit because we believe the Motor City presents a unique opportunity for LinkedIn to hire top talent and be a part of an exciting economic turnaround story. This new office gives us a chance to marry LinkedIn’s uniquely powerful culture with Detroit’s dynamic talent to create economic opportunity for our employees, the city and our company.

At LinkedIn, we’re believers in not just talking the talk, but also walking the walk. For us, it means that if we say our vision is to create economic opportunity, then we need to actively invest in creating jobs in places where we know there is amazing talent. We recognize that often people don’t want to move to find a great job, so with our new Detroit office we’re bringing LinkedIn to a new city where we believe we’ll be able to hire great people.

Now to the important questions — when will the new office open, where will it be and what types of talented people are we looking for?

We are in the final stages of identifying a temporary space downtown that will allow us to get operations up and running quickly as we work to find a future permanent office space in Detroit. Our goal is to have our first employees in that office within the next few months, and as such, we are actively searching for incredible sales professionals at all levels.

So what does LinkedIn look for in new hires? We want people who dream big, get sh*t done and know how to have fun. If you're in the Detroit area or know someone who may be looking for a way into a new opportunity, we're looking for motivated candidates interested in transforming themselves, the company they work for and the world. Our team is made up of talented individuals with different perspectives and experiences who come together to rally around a single purpose — creating economic opportunity.