LIVE: Social workers facing charges in death of 3-year-old boy

(WXYZ) - Two state social workers charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy in 2016 are expected to be in court today.

Elaine Brown, 24, and Kelly Williams, 47, are facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse and willful neglect of duty.

Prosecutors say the boy's body was found on May 25 in his mother's apartment.

The boy's mother has been charged with second degree murder.

According to prosecutors, both women failed in their duties as employees of Child Protective Services and never followed up after a troubling home visit.