Local bars offering free beer during premiere of Detroiters on Comedy Central

(WXYZ) - There is a new show on Comedy Central that we might be able to relate to.

It's called "Detroiters" and it debuts tonight.

The network is celebrating by buying viewers a round of beer at select bars in the Motor City. If you are at one of the 24 select bars, the first round of beer will cost you nothing.

The show stars two native Detroiters, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson. It's about two guys who have a low budget advertisement agency, but have bigger dreams.

They filmed here in the summer.

The show will have some big guest appearances.

It is being produced by SNL's Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, who will also act as Chrysler executive on the show.

So how does the free beer promotion work?

All you have to do is head to one of 24 selected bars during the show's premiere and the first round is on Comedy Central.

