Local bars offering free beer during premiere of Detroiters on Comedy Central

New show Detroiters debuts tonight
(WXYZ) - There is a new show on Comedy Central that we might be able to relate to.
It's called "Detroiters" and it debuts tonight.
The network is celebrating by buying viewers a round of beer at select bars in the Motor City. If you are at one of the 24 select bars, the first round of beer will cost you nothing.
The show stars two native Detroiters, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson. It's about two guys who have a low budget advertisement agency, but have bigger dreams.
They filmed here in the summer.
The show will have some big guest appearances.
It is being produced by SNL's Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, who will also act as Chrysler executive on the show.
So how does the free beer promotion work?
All you have to do is head to one of 24 selected bars during the show's premiere and the first round is on Comedy Central.
The list of participating bars:
Anchor Bar
450 W Fort St.
Detroit, MI
Bronx Bar
4476 2nd Ave.
Detroit, MI
Bumbos Bar
3001 Holbrook St.
Hamtramck, MI
Checker Bar & Grill
124 Cadillac Sq.
Detroit, MI
Donovans Pub
3003 W Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI
El Club
4114 W Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI
Garden Bowl
4138 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
Green Dot Stables
2200 W Lafayette Blvd
Detroit, MI
Harry's Detroit
2482 Clifford St.
Detroit, MI
Honest Johns
488 Selden St.
Detroit, MI
Jumbos Bar
3736 3rd St.
Detroit, MI
Kelly's Bar
2403 Holbrook St.
Hamtramck, MI
Marble Bar
1501 Holden St
Detroit, MI
Nancy Whiskey
2644 Harrison St.
Detroit, MI
Nemo’s Bar
1384 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI
Northern Lights Lounge
660 W Baltimore St.
Detroit, MI
Old Miami Bar
3930 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI
Painted Lady
2930 Jacob St.
Hamtramck, MI
PJ's Lager House
1254 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI
Punch Bowl Social
1331 Broadway St.
Detroit, MI
Queens Bar
35 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI
The Baltimore
1234 Randolph St.
Detroit, MI
The Old Shillelagh
349 Monroe St.
Detroit, MI
Ye Olde Tap Room
14915 Charlevoix St.
Detroit, MI