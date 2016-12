(WXYZ) - A local law firm wants to help you get home safely this New Year's Eve.

Christensen Law is sponsoring their "Safe Ride Home" initiative that encourages people to call a cab or an Uber if they've had too much to drink.

People then just have to send the law firm a copy of their receipt and driver's license to get reimbursed up to $35, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

The receipts must be received by midnight on January 6 and the rides must be within Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties to be eligible.

The rides can be hailed any time between 4 p.m. on December 31 to 4 a.m. on January 1.

The email address is saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com.