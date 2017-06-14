We appreciate our hard-working nurses every day, but Chipotle wants to give them a special treat Wednesday with a buy one, get one free offer.

The company's website says any RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN or CNA can bring in a nurse ID to get a free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for in-restaurant ordering only. The offer is not valid for online, mobile or fax orders.

“Nurses take care of people day in and day out and we want to do our small part to take care of them,” said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, in a news release. “Their jobs aren’t easy, but hopefully this small gesture makes lunch or dinner a little easier and a little tastier.”