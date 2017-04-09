Detroit Dog Rescue to hold "Canine and Couture" fundraiser Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit Dog Rescue is hosting a "Canine and Couture" fundraiser Sunday in Birmingham.

The event aims to raise money for the medical care of Detroit's rescue dogs.

Dozens of canines are expected to participate in the doggy fashion show, all for a good cause.

"Typically those dogs come in, some of the worst of the worst cases that we see," said Kristina Rinaldi, Executive Director at Detroit Dog Rescue. "They have mange, they've been shot, they've been stabbed, they're emaciated. So they really need that extra medical care."

Sunday's fundraiser will be held at the Townsend Hotel in downtown Birmingham.

7 Action News reporter Kimberly Craig will be there with her rescue dog, Lucy.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9th. Tickets are $60.