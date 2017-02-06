Know your personal health numbers? They could just save your life!

(WXYZ) - Many women fear breast cancer, but heart disease is the #1 killer among women in the United States. As a result, it’s very important to know the risks for heart disease and stroke. These risks can be managed by paying close attention to five key personal health numbers: Total Cholesterol, HDL ("good" cholesterol), Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and BMI (Body Mass Index).

For blood pressure, good numbers are close to 120 over 80. This helps to reduce the strain on the heart, arteries and kidneys. Fasting blood sugar should be at 100 mg. If it's higher than that, patients risk damage to their heart, eyes, and nerves. Body Mass Index should be at 25. Carrying extra weight makes the heart work harder. Finally, total cholesterol should be less than 200mg. Controlling cholesterol helps the arteries stay free of blockages. All these risk factors can be managed, often with help from a doctor.

Women should be aware of symptoms like chest pain and sharp upper body pain in the neck, back or jaw. They should also watch for indigestion, heartburn and shortness of breath. Roughly 64% of women who die suddenly have no previous symptoms of heart disease. Patients can still be at risk and show no signs of coronary heart disease.



Making modest improvements in your health can make a big difference.



Partha’s RX:

Be sure to get physical activity. Exercise increases your length and quality of life. Eat a healthy diet that includes whole grains, fruits and veggies. This can help you avoid heart disease. Quit smoking. Smokers have an increased risk of getting heart disease. Keep your weight healthy. Losing even small amounts can help lower your blood pressure and your risk of diabetes.

Women who smoke have a 25 percent higher risk of getting heart disease when compared to men. Smoking also increases the risk of stroke by 2 to 4 times. Kicking the habit cuts the risk in half after one year, and continues to decline over time.