Photo courtesy Jonathon Bolton
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 24-year-old man has died after jumping into the Clinton River to rescue a child on Sunday.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy fell into the water early Sunday evening behind the YMCA on North River Road in Mt. Clemens.
A family friend dove in after the boy, but did not immediately resurface. He was eventually pulled from the river by a dive team. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
A third person at the scene was able to pull the little boy from the water safely. The child is expected to be okay.
