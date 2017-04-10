MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 24-year-old man has died after jumping into the Clinton River to rescue a child on Sunday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy fell into the water early Sunday evening behind the YMCA on North River Road in Mt. Clemens.

A family friend dove in after the boy, but did not immediately resurface. He was eventually pulled from the river by a dive team. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A third person at the scene was able to pull the little boy from the water safely. The child is expected to be okay.

