Love is in the air: How technology plays a role (or doesn't) in our relationships

(WXYZ) - When it comes to love, how much do we rely on technology to fan the flames?

AT&T recently released results of a survey looking at our tech habits in relation to our love lives.

At the beginning of romance, about one in three of us say they believe the magic of long-term relationships can start on a dating app.

But, those first steps, asking your crush out on dates, still mostly happens in person, according to the survey. Only 7 percent of people reported that they were most likely to ask someone out via text.

And those three big words "I love you" is still a major in-person move. Only three percent of those surveyed first said "I love you" in a text or through social media.

Can you imagine getting that in a tweet?

Also, a majority of people are not using technology as a cop-out when it comes to breakups: 77 percent say they’ve never broken up with someone over text.

The results of the survey reveal in-person interactions are still preferred. AT&T surveyed 4,168 mobile users in December of 2016.