WXYZ - A baby from Macomb County will make his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Six-week-old Avery has a hair-raising tale to tell. That's why he's entered in Kimmel's hairy baby contest.

His mom Amanda Melymuka says with his thick locks he won't need any luck winning the event.

Avery is the youngest contestant. When he was born he shocked the doctors and nurses with his long black strands.

His moms says "Everybody was gasping, it was like 20 people and they are like, his hair!"

Amanda says being a baby with a full head of hair runs in the family. She says she had a full head of hair by the time she was 8 weeks old and so did her husband.

Avery is up against about a dozen other babies in the contest, but how many has their own social media following them? Avery's mom says everybody loved his Snapchats and they are always doing up his hair like Elvis or even a Mohawk style.

Avery will make his first television debut on Wednesday night on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.