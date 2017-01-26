Macomb County man charged in child porn sting

Cloudy
HI: 39°
LO: 35°
HI: 33°
LO: 28°
HI: 32°
LO: 24°
TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Trenton man has been charged in a child porn sting.
Deputies say Shawn Wayne Miller was chatting with a detective posing as an underage girl and arranged a time to meet the "girl" for sexual activities.
Later that day, the man is accused of sending a text to the girl and driving to a meeting location.
Miller is facing a number of charges including child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony.
Miller was arraigned on January 25. He is currently in the Macomb County Jail.