Macomb County man charged in child porn sting

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Trenton man has been charged in a child porn sting.

Deputies say Shawn Wayne Miller was chatting with a detective posing as an underage girl and arranged a time to meet the "girl" for sexual activities.

Later that day, the man is accused of sending a text to the girl and driving to a meeting location.

Miller is facing a number of charges including child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony.

Miller was arraigned on January 25. He is currently in the Macomb County Jail.