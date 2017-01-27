Macomb County officials update Fraser sinkhole situation

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Mount Clemens is helping its neighbors dealing with the Fraser sinkhole.

Now, people in 11 communities are still being asked to keep water and sewage to a minimum because pictures show the Fraser sewer interceptor collapse is virtually plugged. It works as a bypass for the millions of gallons of sewage flow is still a month away.

Some sewage flow is being diverted to Mount Clemens because it has its own sewage treatment plant.

Officials from the 11 communities affected stood with Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to get through the crisis.

They say this is the best relationship they've had with that office in two and a half decades. The previous Commissioner, Anthony Marrocco, was in office 24 years before losing the election to Miller last year.

After the sinkhole happened last month, officials released 130 million gallons of raw sewage into the Clinton River. If that was not done, the sewage would have backed up into basements. Six sites have been set up for more discharges as needed.

Miller on Friday said the total cost of this could be $140 million. State and federal officials have been asked for assistance, but none has been offered. That means the people in the 11 communities will pay in their future water and sewer bills.